US man attacked by shark also survived attacks by bear and rattlesnake

A 20-year-old U.S. man attacked by a shark in Hawaii last week was previously attacked by a bear and a rattlesnake, reports said.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the man identified as Dylan McWilliams was bitten by a shark as he was swimming in Hawaii and suffered injuries to his leg.

A tiger shark reportedly bit McWilliams, but it was not the first time he was attacked by a wild animal.

He was reportedly attacked by a bear in Colorado last July, when the animal bit his skull, grabbed him and dragged him about 12 feet from where he was sleeping.

Around three and a half years ago, the unlucky man was reportedly bitten by a rattlesnake while he was hiking in Utah.

"My parents are grateful I'm still alive," he told the daily.