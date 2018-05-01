Sea season opens early at Pera Education

Pera Museum's educational programs present workshops for children, youth and adults within the context of the "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches" exhibition in May and June. Participants will examine the history of the sea and beach culture from the past to the present in workshops and then create their own designs with natural and organic materials in Pera Education's new program.

The educational program presents the "Underwater Friends" workshop for children aged between 4 and 6, the "Rising Waters: Tide" workshop for children aged between 7 and 12 and the "Treasure in the Sand: Seashells" and "Botanical Silk Scarf Dyeing" workshops for adults aged 18 and older with an inspiration taken from "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea baths to Beaches." In the workshops, participants first visit the exhibition and receive historical information about the sea and beach culture. While children will learn about underwater creatures and natural incidents, adults will examine the social structure that led to beach culture after the sea became part of city life. Then, they will reinterpret the main elements of this culture, such as sea creatures, sand, seashells and algae, using cardboard, natural pigment paint and fabric.

Focusing on underwater world

Children aged between 4 and 6 in the "Underwater Friends" workshop will discover underwater creatures. They will think about fish, plants and algae, make a seafloor with cardboard in order to create their dream underwater world and place fish they have painted on this seafloor. Lastly, they will complete their own underwater scene, adding some pieces of algae they will make with various papers.

Discovering unknown face of the sea

In the "Rising Water: Tide" workshop, children aged between 7 and 12 will examine views from different beaches that take place in the "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Sea Baths to Beaches." Then, they will make tides from cardboard, talk about the concept of tides and discover the known and unknown face of the sea with the tide mechanism that they will create.

New products from various materials

Adults aged 18 and older in the "Treasure in the Sand: Seashells" workshop will work with seashells that have been found in the sea and produce flowerpots covered by seashells in order to grow summer flowers. Therefore, they carry the known elements of the sea life to their daily lives. The "Botanical Silk Scarf Dyeing" workshop focuses on the flowers in Istanbul and healing plants. Participants will learn to reflect forms and colors on silk fabric, using natural pigments and experiencing natural dyeing techniques.

Pera Museum and Istanbul Research Institute will reveal the sociocultural structure of the city history via the concept of beaches with "Istanbul's Seaside Leisure: Nostalgia from Bath Baths to Beaches." This exhibition, which was arranged with different collections and archives of the Istanbul Research Institute, focuses on the revolutionary story of the passing from sea baths to beaches from the 1870s to the middle of the 20th century.