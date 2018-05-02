Organic bridal collection brings health to closets

İzmir-based fashion designer Jeyan Gedik has launched a new bridal collection called "Natura," which features 100-percent natural fabrics.

Gedik, who began to design natural fabrics under the title of "Ecological Fashion" two years ago, has now decided to practice an ecological approach to the fashion of her bridal collection. The wedding gowns made with organic and natural cotton fabrics received positive feedback from fashion lovers as well as fellow designers.

Commenting on her ecological bridal collection, Gedik said:

"I find it healthy to wear organic fabric that breathes, as I pay attention to what I eat every day. The world is now more natural and minimalistic when it comes to fashion. The philosophy behind this trend is to simplify one's life, mind, body and soul. What is natural is always healthier."