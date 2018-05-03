Beach cleanup in Istanbul's Şile to increase environmental awareness

The world is more and more aware of the importance of a clean environment as our planet struggles to keep its natural cycle on its course. Although states, local municipalities and individuals are making an effort to lessen the use of plastic and encourage others to recycle, it is still premature in Turkey. However, due to environmental pollution places such as Istanbul's coastal district Şile, the efforts of the municipality itself need some scrutiny to see where improvement can be made in areas such as the location and visibility of bins, availability of recycling bins and the design and use of powerful education tools such as visible signs, public awareness campaigns and volunteer clean up days. Though local education efforts are paramount, the only way to ensure pristine beautiful beaches, forests and country sides of Şile is to encourage awareness on a national scale.

It is important to unite and include all the citizens in cleaning campaigns with the knowledge that each and every one of us here in Turkey has the right to enjoy the picnic areas and the natural beauty around us and we also have the responsibility towards it, for the sake of ourselves, our children, our health, our country and our planet in its entirety.

With this goal in mind and with the enthusiasm of both ŞİKAD (Şile Women's Association) and Eco Istanbul / Çevreci İstanbul, a Clean Up event has been planned for the seaside in Şile on May 5. The aim is to attract attention and to create the kind of fun, family atmosphere that will educate by setting an example rather than just implementing rules and fines. The attendees will be a cross section of the local people from Şile and the surrounding villages, people from Istanbul and expats.If you want to spend time outdoors and help to keep the coasts of Istanbul clean, starting from Şile Ayazma Public Beach, you can join the clean-up event and be a model to others. For more information you can visit the Facebook page of the event via https://www.facebook.com/events/182802145677266/.