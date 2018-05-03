Spring flowers bloom at Istanbul Festival this weekend

Identified with the coming of spring, flowers will blossom as a part of the festival starting tomorrow. Organized for the second time in Istanbul, FLORALFEST will open its doors at Küçükçiftlik Park and bring nature and creativity together with the mesmerizing colors of the flowers.

This year, FLORALFEST is set to host more than 70 boutique flower shops, and stalls for landscape design, concept gardens and flower designers. The motto of the festival is "Do it yourself." To encourage people to create new designs with the colorful flowers, the festival offers various workshops where participants can take inspiration from garden and house decoration to flower arrangements.

For those who are more into personal care, the festival also features aroma-therapy and cream-making workshops. Brides-to-be can also find something for themselves throughout the festival. They can discover tips on how to decorate their wedding venue or learn how to choose the right bridal bouquets and locations for the best wedding photo shoots.

The three-day festival will also celebrate Hıdırellez, the ancient tradition that marks the coming of the spring, on May 5 with festival-goers.

For further information on FLORALFEST, which will continue until May 6, you can visit the webpage www.floralfest.com.tr or the festival's official social media accounts.