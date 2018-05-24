Kızılay Youth Camps return with new camping models

Youth camps held by Kızılay (the Turkish Red Crescent) for young people are coming back with new camp models in Istanbul Heybeliada, Ankara Çamkoru and Eskişehir Hasırca Youth Camps. The camps, which will be opened during the summer period of 2018, will host hundreds of successful young people from across 81 cities in Turkey.

Students who leave intensive classes and exams behind with the arrival of the summer vacation will come together at Kızılay Youth Camps. Young people will have a great camping experience with sessions of education, entertainment, activities, talks, traditional sports, outdoor sports, trekking and tens of different categories.

Summer camps, which are among the youth-oriented services of Kızılay, will be held between June and September this year just like every year. Çamkoru, Heybeliada and Hasırca Kızılay Youth Camps will host hundreds of successful students from 81 cities. Students who would like to apply for the free of charge youth camps of Kızılay can submit their applications on their website.

In those camps which include informative seminars with the attendance of nongovernmental organizations, scientists, authors, academicians and experts in their fields, young people will be given an opportunity to discover their skills in sports, the arts and education.

Besides training in things such as disaster preparedness, first aid, communication and team work, designing projects, and informative lectures about activities of Kızılay under the leadership of expert teachers, students attending the summer camps will have a camp period filled with folk dances, drama, visual arts, music and applied first aid. At the same time, students will be able to have a chance to take a vacation by doing activities such as swimming, archery, cycling and paintball for free. Additionally, volunteering branches will be formed among students in camps and informative lectures will be given on the significance of basis of volunteering.

With the children of martyrs and veterans, Syrian guests at the Kızılay Community Centers, children staying at orphanages, disadvantaged groups and children coming from every corner of Anatolia, Kızılay University Clubs and Youth Branches will be hosted at the youth camps in sessions, where children and young people between the age groups of 11-18 can benefit for free.

The international session, which will be attended by young people invited from 190 countries, will be held in Heybeliada, Istanbul in August.

Youth-oriented activities always have a special place among the other activities of Kızılay. Within this scope, students present the works that they have carried out within a week-long program to participants at the "Farewell Night" which is held on the last night at the end of each session. At these farewell sessions where families can attend as well, students, who form a circle around a campfire, make participants have an unforgettable night with their plays, choirs, folk dances and shows.