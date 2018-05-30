Hagia Sophia's hidden corners mapped with 'Turist' the robot

Modern technology is used to gather more information about former civilizations in many fields. Archaeological areas and historical remains are the ideal places where robots can collect data in order to understand these civilizations. These technologies have been utilized in Hagia Sophia, the most prominent, historical place in Istanbul, as well. It was important to introduce the architecture of such a unique building to the world. Academics from Yıldız Technical University's (YTÜ) computer engineering department, together with a group of students, showed that robots can work for the advantage of humanity. Associate professor Sırma Yavuz, associate professor Fatih Amayalı and academic Erkan Uslu took a robot on a tour of Hagia Sophia with a team of 10 that included students.

The map that was prepared has also been published online for academics who want to research Hagia Sophia.

Data shared with world

The robot, which was developed by the university's academics and students, mapped the 7,500-square-meter museum, with a floor space of 70 by 75 meters. The robot named Turist (Tourist) made a comprehensive test, by touring the upper and lower floors, and the garden of the museum. It also registered all detecting data and created data sets that Turkish and foreign researchers can use, which was published in the international Robotics and Autonomous Systems journal as an article and then online.

"We received the necessary permissions in order to verify the data of our project, supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK). We made our robot tour and collect data inside historical Hagia Sophia. The first aim of this project was to test the methods that we developed. The secondary aim was to create a big data series that researchers who conduct works in this field need," the team leader, Yavuz, said.

He added that they made the sensor data of the museum floors available for international researchers.

"It is so important that we conducted this work at such a big and famous place. It will be helpful to researchers who work in the robotics field and some companies, like the ones who develop artificial intelligence games. I think it will be good for the introduction of our country, as well," he said.