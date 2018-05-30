Robots to clean, sterilize mosques

With many people performing their prayers together in congregation five times a day at mosques, proper hygiene is an important issue. A start-up named Turnaco Robotik has developed a technological solution, creating the first and only carpet hygiene robot prototype in the world. Turnaco Robotik Director-General Kerem Şencan talked about the robot dubbed "Mouro."

"The cleaning system of the robot sweeps the carpet and disinfects it with UVC radiation and ozone gas. It deodorizes odors. You can control it via a mobile application," Şencan said.

He noted that the idea of a mosque robot came about when he heard that two old men who have breathing problems and cataracts had difficulties when they went to their local mosques.

"Their doctors said that going to the mosques would affect their health negatively," he said. "On the other hand, there was always an odor at the mosques in Kadıköy that I go to. One of my foreign friends said that Turks don't put their faces on their carpets at home but they do so in mosques where thousands of people enter. Lastly, I talked to an imam. He told me that it is a problem keeping the mosque clean. This is why it is cleaned once a month. That's when we thought only a robot can overcome this problem."