Located in the Aegean region of Turkey, Muğla province is a tourist haven for those who love the sun and the sea as well as natural life. From May to September the city is filled with holidaymakers in every corner. However the town of Akkaya can offer a breath of fresh air and peace for those who want to get away from the crowds yet experience Muğla's natural beauty.

Declared as an Environmental Protection Area in 1988 and later dubbed as a "slow city" in 2010, Attaya began to attract tourists who wanted to spend time in peace and quiet while being close to nature.

In Akkaya, there is no noise, no loud blasting music and no persistent vendors to bother you. A beautiful pine forest flows right down to a sandy beach, where the sea stays shallow for hundreds of meters. Nearby are the Gökova Plain and wetlands, where some of the last European fish otters live and where you can sometimes spot herons, flamingos and pelicans.

One of the biggest attraction of Akkaya is the Akçapınar Beach which is one of Anatolia's best spots for kite surfing. The water at this beach, where kite surfing buffs from around the world congregate, is shallow and the wind is high.

Every summer, the tourists "dance" with the wind that hits their sails. The local and international tourists who are trained for wind surfing enjoy the peace and quiet while dosed up with adrenaline.

Pointed out as one of the top eight beaches for wind surfing in Europe, the Akçapınar Beach welcomes an average 15,000 wind surfers every year.