Turkish 'lion' sheepdog attracting owners worldwide

A Turkish dog famed for its shepherding and people-friendly manner is now making its mark all over the globe, said a canine breeder on Monday.

So far the "Anatolian lion" sheepdog (Anadolu Aslanı) has been sold to customers from 32 countries, entrepreneur Birol Başyiğit told Anadolu Agency (AA).

With an investment of nearly TL 2 million (nearly $450,000), Başyiğit started to breed the helpful dogs with his friend Kaan Bilgiç in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

"The dog is hailed for its large size, agility, and friendliness towards people," said Başyigit, adding that he has had customers from countries as varied as the U.S., China, Norway, Greece, Germany, Indonesia, Cameroon, Italy, South Korea, Kuwait, Qatar and Peru.

"NBA stars, kickboxing champions, bureaucrats, and politicians are showing great interest in these dogs," he said.