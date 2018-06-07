Bodrum gulets in blue, ultramarine waters

Yılmaz Dinç, who has been the master of famous Bodrum's gulets, a kind of handmade boat, on the blue, ultramarine waters for 45 years, has been producing these unique boats since he was 17 years old.

Dedicating his life to boat building and having a shipyard in the region, Dinç, 62, has built Bodrum' s gulets, checked their construction and sold them for almost a half-century.

Controlling every custom-made gulet studiously, Dinç has built more than 80 gulets to date. He tests the gulets after construction and launches them on the blue water.

Mentioning that the smell of the sea and the wooden material enchants him, Dinç, on a Bodrum gulet, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has been enjoying Bodrum gullet building for 45 years.

"Bodrum gulets were first produced in Italy. They were designed to be used as fishing boats. We modernized and adapted them for the charter system. They are utilized as charter boats now," he added.

The boat builder added that pine trees were used at first while producing gulets, but later mahogany and oak trees were preferred.

Between 100,000 euros and 3 million euros

Since the boats are prepared by master hands, Dinç said: "They draw attention as the materials and labor are of high quality. We prepare our boats in line with European standards. Motors are chosen in accordance with boats and financial possibilities. The bigger the motor size, the more expensive they are. Once we installed three motors with 300 horsepower on a 15-meter-long boat."

Dinç implied that Bodrum gulets are sold for between 100,000 euros and 3 million euros. Noting they give importance to modern yacht building along with gulets, Dinç added: "We introduced Bodrum gulets to most of the European countries. We have many European users. I launched the STS Bodrum school boat in 2001. It sailed in two races in Europe. The first race was between the Adriatic and the U.K., while the second one was between France and Italy. We were the winner in the France race. I produced this yacht between 1997 and 2001. Gulets always draw attention. We have gulets to present to the interest of our customers. Boat builders who produce gulets are specialists. Every carpenter or joiner cannot be a master boat builder. Therefore, those who work in this sector know it from the basics."

Mentioning his unforgettable memories, Dinç said that a boat that they built in 1975 fell on him while they were launching it. He received treatment in a hospital in İzmir province for a long time and then continued his life with an injury to his hip.

Bodrum gulets of European standards

Bodrum Chamber of Shipping head Orhan Dinç, son of Yılmaz Dinç, explained that Bodrum gulets became a brand for blue voyages and decorate seas.

Stressing that Bodrum gulets were used for sponge fishing and freight shipment in the past, Dinç said: "As blue voyages and tourism have started, boats are in demand. The sector in Bodrum improves and continues its productions with European standards."

"We have "tirhandil," square-sterned boats, and gulets in Bodrum shipyards. Gulet models are more aesthetical. Their area of use is limited when compared to square-stern boats. Square-stern boats are used in tourism. Tirhandil is a little bit different. Its head and stern parts are the same. Gulets are aesthetically preferred for blue voyages," he added.

Highlighting holidaymakers generally prefer boats with large cabins, Dinç said: "Our Bodrum gulets are 24-meters or longer. We have some boats reaching 43 meters and serve on blue voyages. There are nearly 100 Bodrum gulets in the district. We want to increase the number of these boats in Europe."

More than 200 workers work in nearly 20 shipyards that serve the İçmeler resort in Bodrum. In the production of custom-made gulets, marine engineers, carpenters, furniture makers, electricians, mechanics, plumbers, painters and electrical and electronic engineers make great efforts. Bodrum gulets, which are built with mahogany and oak trees, are created by master boat builders. The production period differs for every boat in line with its size.