Countdown starts for student platform

The Interdisciplinary Youth Meeting Poedat Conference is again at Studio-X Istanbul this year. The deadline for applications is Sept. 10.

Bringing together selected presentations from universities and university students and first organized in 2015, the Poedat Collective's open call for the following presentation areas ends Sept. 10. The files will be evaluated by the collective, and those selected will be eligible for the 2018 Poedat Conference.

Since the complex and surprising flow of life can be solved by combining different areas, approaches and methods, the Poedat Collective is a completely independent, horizontal organization formed and run entirely by university students. Poedat 2018 is open to everyone by focusing on university students and young researchers. Poedat, which takes its initials from the words; praxis, autonomy, intellectuality, dream, quest and passion in Turkish, shares unique research on a wide scale, including the disciplines of philosophy, sociology, political science, psychology, art history, anthropology, archaeology, ecology, economics, architecture, design, literature, etymology and historiography with large audiences.

The Poedat Conference 2018 will be the center of social interaction and face-to-face communications besides presentations. The conference, which is in contact with independent communities that produce and have something to say, offers a network of hospitality by hosting participants from outside of Istanbul.

The Poedat Conference 2018, a place of unusual intersections, cheerful conversations and creative partnerships, has a volunteer structure and hopes to materialize the values of openness and co-existence. Applications for the eventcan be submitted online.

Presentation areas of Poedat Conference 2018 include ontology, epistemology and ethics - from the vitality of the cell to the mobility of humans, from the diversity of society to the unity of the universe; post-reality era and extraordinary events in terms of conscious-unconscious and normality-abnormality in psychology and psychotherapy for resolving traditional politics, extraordinary situations and settled values; opportunities and obstacles before contemporary art and independent artists; identity discussions in anthropology and archaeology in terms of gender, race; climate justice, ecopolicies and sustainable economic systems as alternatives to capitalism.

Examples of architecture and design that re-establish the relationship between the city and nature; language, space and interaction from refugees to neighbors; non-European literature, etymology and historiography; artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulations are other topics students can participate in.