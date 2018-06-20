Cybersecurity specialist, career with a global future

Cybersecurity specialist is set to become one of the information sector's leading professions in near future, researchers have predicted.

This trend in the job market will largely be driven by the Internet of Things (IoT), which will see some 47 billion devices connected to the internet. This will likely happen as soon as in the next two years. Meanwhile, all major automobile makers have announced that they will present at least one self-driving car by 2020. Besides that artificial intelligence (AI), robots and augmented reality technologies have also seen great advancements.

It was estimated that by 2030 some 800 million works will be automated and people will lose jobs.

Pınar Bamyacı, sales director at Platin Bilişim, recommend that younger people should focus on fields like cybersecurity, information security engineering, cybersecurity analysis and security management, which may dominate a future market environment driven by technologies like IoT, AI and robots. Talking about the importance of development in information technologies, Bamyacı said: "Nearly all things will be connected to the internet soon. Automobiles, buses, cargo vehicles and ships will all be self-driving and in effect connected to the internet. The world will be very different in 20 years. Young people can choose a profession in cybersecurity, information security engineering and security management.

"In future, both cybercriminals and cybersecurity specialists will use AI technology. We are entering an era where cybersecurity specialists will become the soldiers in case of a cyberwar. The need for cybersecurity specialists in companies, public institutions and governments are very high. Turkey needs at least 21,000 cybersecurity specialists now. That number will pass 30,000 in the next five years."