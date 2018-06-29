Submerged plane becomes diving attraction in Antalya

A submerged, single-engine propeller plane, estimated to have crashed nearly 30 years ago offshore of the Kuşadası district in Aydın province, attracts foreign tourists and divers.

Malcolm and Wandy Leigh, who came to Kuşadası from the U.K. for a holiday and their three children, dived to the submerged propeller plane, which was found by divers offshore at Dilek Peninsula-Büyük Menderes Delta National Park. The British family took photos of the submerged plane and underwater life guided by diving instructor Kubilay Akgür.

Akgür said that the British family contacted him to dive to the submerged plane. Noting that diving tourism in Kuşadası is steadily improving, Akgür said: "This single-engine, submerged plane started to attract foreign tourists. We try to serve them as best we can."

Malcolm mentioned how incredible the diving was. Stressing he is really happy to be in Turkey, Leigh said: "The Aegean water was so clear. We have dived in many places in the world. When we dived in Egypt, we saw many fish. However, it does not have the richness of the Gulf of Kuşadası." Leigh added that Turkish people are very hospitable and helpful.