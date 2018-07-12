Astrofest 2018 blasts off on Mt Uludağ

Organized by the Bursa Science and Technology Center for the fourth time, Astrofest 2018 will take place Aug. 3-5 on the summit of Mt. Uludağ.

The three-day festival will feature numerous workshops, panel sessions and nature walks for children and adults. Moreover, participants will be able to observe celestial bodies with giant telescopes.

Representatives from the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), Istanbul University, Turkish Astronomical Society and Bursa Amateur Astronomy Club will attend. Astrofest 2018 will also host Syria's first cosmonaut, Muhammed Ahmed Faris, who spent seven days, 23 hours and 8 minutes in space.

For more information, visit uludagastrofest.org or www.bursabilimmerkezi.org.