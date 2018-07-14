July 15 martyrs to be remembered on Mt. Erciyes

Organized by Hacılar Search and Rescue, Aviation, Mountaineering and Winter Sports Club (HADAK) and hosted by Hacılar Municipality, the Mt. Erciyes Peak Climbing in Commemoration of the July 15 Democracy Martyrs and Camping on Sütdonduran Plateau event will be held on July 14 and 15.

Hacılar Mayor and HADAK President Doğan Ekinci, in a statement, said that the event will be part of the Kayseri Provincial Representative of Turkish Mountaineering Federation's program and will host many mountaineers.

Ekinci said: "We are organizing this year's Erciyes peak climbing and Sütdonduran camping events in commemoration of the July 15 Democracy Martyrs. We will be happy to host sportsmen, who will come to climb the peak of Mt. Erciyes, and nature lovers, who will come to camp on the Sütdonduran Plateau at an altitude of 2,700 meters."

The camping event will begin on July 14, while mountaineers will start climbing the 3,916-meter Mt. Erciyes at 3 p.m. on July 15.

"We will also organize a hiking event around Sarıgöl and the glacier region at 9 a.m. on Sunday," Ekinci said.