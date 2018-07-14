July 15 Memory Museum set to partially open

As the opening day of the July 15 Memory Museum in Istanbul approaches, non-stop works are continuing at the museum. The events that happened during the night of the coup attempt will be displayed at the museum and memories of the 250 martyrs and veterans will be immortalized.

Incidents from the coup attempt will be shown to visitors at the museum, which has started to be built next to the July 15 Martyrs Bridge on the Anatolian side on March 13, and is planned to be partially opened on July 15, Sunday.

There will be a 15,000 square-meter green field surrounding the museum, which is being built on 1,500 square-meters of land. Also, a small mosque and a branch of Traffic Control Center of Istanbul General Directorate of Security will be built next to the museum. In the museum, which is planned to be completely opened in mid-August, the events of the coup will be told in all its parts. Besides, there will be information about the history of different coups in the world and colonialism in the basement of the museum.

When 34 people including two policemen, a prominent advertiser Erol Olçok and his son Abdullah Tayyip Olçok were martyred on the Anatolian side of the July 15 Martyrs Bridge during the coup attempt, a Martyrs Monument was built at the entrance of the bridge as a tribute to the coup victims. The monument is composed of a dome, seating rows and geometric arms as an attribution to a star with five arms.

The museum is being built at the entrance of the bridge just under the July 15 Martyrs Monument. A small mosque is also being built for those who visit the museum and the monument. The plan of the mosque was drawn by Architect Muharrem Hilmi Şenalp and his team.

The plan of the museum was drawn by Hassa Architecture which has put its signature on many projects including the Marmara University Faculty of Theology Mosque and Culture Center, Tokyo Mosque and Culture Center, Eminönü Hezarfen Ahmed Çelebi, Katib Çelebi and Evliya Çelebi Piers, Mimar Sinan Mosque in Ataşehir district, Bostancı Oruç Reis Pier and the Kerem Aydınlar Mosque in Çengelköy.