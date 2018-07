A green sea turtle (chelonia mydas) with an attached transmitter was followed from Akyatan lagoon in Adana to Egypt, arriving in 48 days.

Since June 5, the turtle has been tracked by satellite to provide information about its migratory route and feeding ground. The green sea turtle arrived in Egypt in record time.

Its 2-month journey was shared on the Twitter account of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The transmitter has provided insight into green sea turtles.