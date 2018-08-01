Empowering women, project addresses equality

The "Women In Power" Project, which is conducted with the collaboration of the International Trade and Finance Department of Istanbul Gedik University's Faculty of Economics Administrative and Social Sciences and Istanbul Asian Representation of AIESEC, which is the biggest youth organization in the world providing social responsibility and professional internship to university students and graduates, has started.

Within the context of the project, students from 23 different countries, including Turkey, will attend workshops about inequality, gender segregation, feminism, sexual harassment and abduction.

It is aimed that the project will draw attention to the problems of women in Turkey and the world. The "Women In Power" Social Gender Equality Project, held as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, will continue at Istanbul Gedik University until Aug. 17.