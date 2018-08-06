Hobbit houses brings Middle Earth-vibes to central Anatolia

Inspired by the houses that are carved in hills where Hobbits live in the acclaimed film series "The Lord of The Rings," "Hobbit Houses" in Sivas have become a major tourist attraction in the city.

The number of the lodgings has increased from seven to 24 with the increasing interest in the earth-sheltered houses. With the landscape works completed, the Hobbit Houses of Sivas are ready to host more tourists.

The houses are equipped with everything that would meet the needs of their residents. The houses feature a kitchen, living room, bedroom and a bathroom. Hobbit Houses, which stun visitors with their architecture, can be rented for TL 120 ($23.50) per day.

Currently the houses are managed by the Sivas Municipality but soon they will be handed over to a private company.