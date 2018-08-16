Let your creativity out: The rise of DIY

Remember the days when wearing a sweater your grandma made was embarrassing? In the past, crafting and "doing it yourself," or DIY, seemed to be for grandmas and middle-aged women at book clubs.

Well, it seems like those days are gone. Although it seems like a new thing, people have been DIYing literally since forever.

From the Stone Age to today, humans have always been searching for innovation or discovering stuff according to their needs. Therefore, in our century, there is no requirement for self-production as there are billions of things that are produced for every little need in our lives. It is so hard to think about something that has never done before. Buying ready-to-use items has made life easier but at the same time it kills the creativity in you and forces you to be lazy. Questions like "How far can I go without spending money?" "How creative can I be?" "How can I improve my skills?" have led millennials to realize the importance of going back to the old times. Some of you may think it is time consuming and irrelevant to reproduce already existing items, but there are lots of benefits despite the hard work and effort you put in.

Many people have become aware of how self-production reflects one's self esteem, psychology and budget. DIY is a healthy way to escape from the stress of every-day life. You tap into creativity you didn't even know you possessed. People are being driven to do these projects because they feel like they can handle the task and just because they enjoy the work. At the same time it is budget saver, rather than spending a ton of money on something, you could make it yourself for free. People who are saving big money by DIYing are seemingly living better than the rest, using their saved income for travel and investment.

In addition, we live in a world where it's easier than ever for everyone to own the same products. This is more than just doing projects on your own, you make it in a unique and one of a kind way with DIY. If you cannot find it somewhere, then you can do it yourself. Many companies notice this change and try to keep up with what people are into. They try to attract the DIY generation with customized products. In the cosmetic industry, companies have begun to produce personalized foundation via a special machine that that determine the color and if the skin is oily, dry or a combination. For instance, Nike, Puma, and Converse all give people the ability to completely personalize the color and print of certain products in their shoe lines. And people are willing to pay a premium for these custom options. Levi's and other jeans brands started to offer customized jeans too. Even luxury brands like Gucci have begun offering in-store customizations of its popular handbags.

This idea seems so logical and exciting, so let's talk about how it's made and which fields are more popular among DIYers. YouTube is the number one search engine when it comes to DIY, as 88 percent of DIYers watch how-to videos online. They look at online reviews, finding out about the products they need that will work in their project. Also, Pinterest and Instagram are an excellent source for brands to promote DIY projects and ideas.Here are some of the things that both amateur and professional DIYers love to do:

Clothing: This is the time for dust off the sewing machine on the shelf. It is time to make clothes that actually fit. Very few of us fit what the fashion industry would call 'normal' size. By sewing and making our own clothes, we can ensure that they fit us properly. Fashion lovers find a way to overcome excessive prices, body type struggles with DIY. With endless choices of color, texture, fabric and different patterns to hack up and create, you can use your imagination to sew whatever you like with a very limited budget.

Home accessories and decorations: From paintings to housewares, you can specialize your products in a unique way that nobody ever has. Or you can change old furniture to classier and trendier things.

Cosmetic products: This industry is almost in the same trouble as the fashion industry, but in a different way. This time instead of sizes, skin color comes into play. Due to the lack of color range in foundations or concealers, mixing several products has become the popular thing on YouTube. Some of them went one step further and find a way to produce organic products. There are even recipes on the internet for those of us who want to use cruelty-free, natural products. To make your own personal and non-chemical foundation there is arrowroot powder, cocoa powder, ground cinnamon and nutmeg! And we are not done yet, there are homemade mascara, blush, bronzer, and lip balm recipes too. You can create your own products like moisturizers for skincare as well. You may have already come across these types of tutorials via Instagram or YouTube. Isn't it strange that we're turning back to the old times even as technology develops?