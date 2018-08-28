Endangered wild animals to be protected at gene bank in Turkey

As part of the wildlife protection and control work that is being conducted by Ankara University, a "Gene Bank for Wild Animals" will be opened.

According to a statement from the university, a protocol was signed between Ankara University and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Directorate General for Nature Conversation and National Parks for the establishment of this institution. Within the context of the "Research, protection and management of large mammals in line with the aims of the national biodiversity and gene sources protection" project, conducted by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), DNA samples will be taken from 15 large mammals. These samples will lead to many genetic research projects and will be cloned in case of any extinction. Furthermore, the the bank will be provided with new samples over time.

With the gene bank, research into topics such as the reproduction of wild animals using cloning methods, the determination of genes that are disease-resistant and gene transfer to pets will be practiced alongside current biodiversity work.

In this way it will be possible to bring the protected species back into nature again, even after they have disappeared.