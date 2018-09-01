Panoramic views: Restaurants overlooking Istanbul

Not a day goes by without news of a new restaurant opening in Istanbul. Especially in summer, with the increase in the number of tourists, venues in Istanbul and southern coastal areas swarm with people. The wounds Turkey received last year in the tourism sector are gradually healing with newly opening hotels, restaurants and tourists coming from around the world. In particular, restaurants on rooftops reveal the beauty of Istanbul.

The first of these roof top restaurants I want to mention is Glens, which opened in Nişantaşı. The restaurant is situated on the terrace of the historic Nish Palace building that the Hyatt Hotel opened. This pet friendly restaurant is furnished in a very minimalistic style. It has a quite amazing view at the corner of its terrace. Watch the Bosporus and the sunset view in comfortable armchairs before being seated at your dinner table. Glens' cocktail menu is quite astonishing. When you learn that the famous mixologist Cevat Yıldırım prepares the cocktails, you get the sense of the high level of quality I'm talking about. Try the sweet cocktail Mistaken.

Its menu offers Italian delicacies along with very plain dishes exactly the way I like. A variety of fresh fish with tartar sauce can be chosen for the entree. The presentation is quite elegant. Alternatively, I recommend trying the beef carpaccio. Among the main dishes, shrimp and calamari fish soup is exquisite! Do not be misled by me calling it a soup. It is a very rich and intense main meal. I loved the tomato sauce inside. For lovers of red meat, I recommend the spinach lamb chops. Sauteed spinach and veggies go great with the lamb chops. And then comes the dessert. The dessert menu is delicious. However, Semifreddo, a pistachio dessert, is the most delicious. San Sebastian with forest fruits and lemon flavor is ideal for those looking for more sour and cold tastes. Order both desserts and compare them. You will have difficulty deciding which one is better.

Another roof top restaurant that I recommend is 16 Roof at Swissotel Bosphorus with a magnificent view and an exquisite menu at a great location where you will feel the summer breeze. Especially the Dolmabahçe Mosque, near the sea, offers a wonderful sight with the night illumination. No wonder 16 Roof was selected as one of the best luxury restaurants at the 2018 World Luxury Spa & Restaurant Awards ceremony. Pass by the large bar area in the middle of the venue and take a seat at the dinner table -- an ideal environment for trying cocktails and meeting new people. This area, which also houses DJ performances on certain days, is one of the most entertaining places in the city for summer evenings. Beat Goes On parties are the most popular.





A combination of Peruvian and Mediterranean cuisine is offered on the menu. Chef Bruno Andres Santa Cruz from Peru presents a menu with healthy ingredients such as quinoa, acai and macha. The Lima-born chef took the first step in his career at the age of 16 by going to the north of Peru where he learned to cook Peruvian dishes. On the menu, ceviche, the traditional flavor of Peru catches attention, is famous around the world. Ceviche dishes, such as the one with Tuna, with mango and passion fruit, with octopus and tiger milk and with shellfish, avocado and crunchy quinoa look very inviting. The top flavors on the menu are the sushi with unusual ingredients such as tofu, seaweed and olive paste; mint and matcha; coconut and paprika sauce; roasted lamb with fried almonds and Cardamom sauce; risotto with feta and parmesan cheese, mushroom and squash; foie gras with mash artichoke, coriander, cookies crumbs and almonds. There are also other unique options such as sweet pea soup with Parmesan espuma and oysters. When it comes to desserts, try tiramisu with mascarpone and chocolate fondue with blueberry ice cream. Thumbs up for the menu! Visit as soon as possible, but don't forget to make a reservation.

My last suggestion is Spago restaurant on the rooftop of the St. Regis Hotel in Nişantaşı. I especially love the bar area in the middle of the terrace. The venue now has a new DJ line-up including Monality who recently had a performance at famous beach club Scorpion in Mykonos. I strongly suggest joining happy hour parties before summer ends. Spago's successful manager Deniz Zengin also mentioned that there is a new lunch menu coming in a week that will make the venue an even more popular spot for enjoyable lunches. Also, I learned that Spago is getting ready for Beverly Hills Pop-up menu for November. Maybe that would be another reason for world famous chef Wolfgang Puck to visit beautiful Istanbul one more time.