Upside-down mansion in historical Turkish city attracts attention

The Upside-down Mansion built by entrepreneur Bilal Özdemir in the Safranbolu district of Karabük province, which is on the World Heritage List of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and among the "Best Protected 20 Cities," has been drawing a lot of attention lately.

Things like beds, kitchen furniture, cupboards, phones, a cradle and refrigerator, which were once used by Özdemir and his family are all located on the ceiling.

Özdemir explained that he has lived in Istanbul for 20 years, and thought he needed to do something in his hometown.

"We built our house with the concept of the '80s. People show great interest. Everyone who visits the house leaves happy. People actively use social media; we, actually, benefit from its advantage," he said. "I tell them the logic of the construction and help them to take photos. Then, they all laugh. The visitors are generally born in the '80s or '90s."

"They show the things that were around during their times to their children," he added.

"We will make different concepts in the area where the house is located. We have a cafebus here. We will also build an area where people can take a rest," he said. "We can change the inner design of the house once a year. Visitors will be welcomed with a new concept every year. Innovation is necessary. The world changes so quickly; we should keep up." The entrepreneur concluded by saying that there is an interesting experience when people see goods from the past in the mansion and that visitors absolutely love taking photos of them.