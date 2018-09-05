Istanbul festival encourages veganism, sustainability

The International Istanbul Vegfest, Turkey's first and only international festival that focuses on veganism and sustainable lifestyle, returns to Sarıyer Life Park on Sept. 8-9.

This year's theme will be "invitation to veganism." With veganism and sustainable lifestyle on the rise in Turkey and around the world, the festival looks to answer common questions with panel sessions, vegan recipes and workshops.

The festival will host renowned public figures. They will give speeches, answer questions and organize workshops on veganism. There will also be live performances by popular musicians. Eastern Anatolia's Malatya will be this year's guest city.

Organized by the Turkish Vegan Foundation (TVD), the two-day festival wants to raise awareness on veganism - a lifestyle that is healthy, ethical, and sustainable for our planet.

Throughout the festival, municipalities from Malatya, Marmaris and Eskişehir will have the opportunity to introduce local delicacies.

International Istanbul Vegfest opens its doors not only to the adults but children as well. There will be workshops for children as well as activities that will teach them the love for animals.

For festivalgoers from out of the city, there will also be a camping site.