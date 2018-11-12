Birds of Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary inspire Turkish toy maker

Alparslan Kuru, who lives in Bafra district of Samsun province, designs wooden toys, drawing inspiration from the birds of the Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, which is on the list of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World HeritageTentative List and home to 357 migratory bird species.

Working as a security officer at an institution, Alparslan Kuru, 27, deals with wooden works at his workshop near his house in the Bahçeli neighborhood in his spare time.

The Kızılırmak Delta Bird Sanctuary, located in his district, is the source of inspiration for his work. Making toy versions of bird species living in the delta, Kuru designs his toys in the form of penny bank to encourage children to save.

Kuru told Anadolu Agency (AA) that he has loved producing something out of wood since the childhood.

Noting he spends his spare time at his workshop, Kuru stressed, "I have always produced some wooden materials since my childhood. It was an activity to do in my spare time. I was making toys for children. However, my toys also should have a function and ac purpose. Therefore, I used the birds in my toys. Later, I wanted them not only to be natural toys that make children love nature but also to have an aim. Then, I designed them as penny banks. In this way, I hope to teach children to save money." While producing toys, he uses wood that he collects from the environment. "Toys have a great importance in the personal development of children. Therefore, I want them to learn nature about love and saving. I made a penny box in the shape of herons, which live in the delta. You put the money inside the box from the beak of the bird like you would feed it. Children learn how to save, by playing in a way," he added. Reporting that he aims to make wooden toys of all bird species of the Bird Sanctuary, Kuru mentioned he wants to contribute to the introduction of this special place, which is a special haven for birds.