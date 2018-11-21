Harvest time for world's oldest olive tree in Anatolia

Located in Manisa's Kırkağaç district, the oldest olive tree in the world that still gives crop has been harvested.

The 1,656-year-old olive tree was registered as a "monumental tree" in 2013 and taken under protection. The tree gives three types of olives, which is not a common sight.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Habib Çolban, one of the olive producers who harvested the tree, said that despite the age of the tree, it still gives high-quality products.

"Olive trees are said to be everlasting. Although it is over 1,600 years old, this tree is at its heyday, in terms of quality and fertility," he said.

There are also myths surrounding the oldest olive tree in the world. Some say that the tree was first planted the year Jesus Christ was born. However, scientists have determined that the tree was first planted in the year 362 A.D.

A portion of the olives that are harvested will be used as table oil while the rest will be reserved for olive oil

.