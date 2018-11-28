Fish released in Mediterranean for sustainability

The Mediterranean Fisheries Research, Production and Training Institute (AKSAM) has released 75,000 bream, 55,000 sea bass and 25,000 king fish in various parts of the sea in order to increase the fish population in the Mediterranean.

Working on preserving the fish population in the Mediterranean, AKSAM breeds various species of fish in its center and then releases the fish into open sea. To be able to preserve natural resources and create a sustainable fishing environment, the institute breeds various species of fish and releases them throughout the year.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AKSAM Beymelek facilities coordinator Durali Eraslan said the institute also works on increasing the fish population in lakes and rivers in Turkey.

"We release the fish according to their population. Lake Beymelek where our facility is located is an important source for fish population. The fish come here to feed and swim in the open sea to lay their eggs."

With the tracking devices, the institute observes various parameters including oxygen, the amount of salt and the clearness of the water in order to determine when to release the fish. It is also important to discover the migratory routes of the fish to find the perfect time and place to release the fish that are bred by the institution.

"Lake Beymelek is an important ecosystem for both fish and birds. Migratory birds spend winter around this lake. It is a rich environment for animals to breed," said Eraslan.

Currently the institution is working on increasing the population of Callinectes sapidus (blue crab) which has been seen less and less on Turkish shores.