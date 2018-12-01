Man cycling with his 2 cats becomes a phenomenon in Turkey’s Antalya

Araz Keleş, mechanical engineer in Turkey's southern Antalya province, became a phenomenon after pictures of him taking a tour of the city about 15 kilometers with his bicycle together with his two Persian cats, went viral.

30-year-old Keleş who moved to Antalya from commercial capital Istanbul two years ago, has a habit of cycling across the city with his two Persian cats, named "Latte" and "Duman[Smoke]".

Speaking to Anadolu Agency Keleş said that cats need traveling and sightseeing just as much as people and since it is hard to travel that long on foot, he chose another way; cycling with his cats, one on his shoulder and the other one in his bike's basket.





"It is a sport for me just as much as a travel for my cats. They become anxious when I do not go outside. When they see the bike they jump right in to the basket. And when I take the bike, Latte climbs up on my shoulder," Keleş said.

Keleş said that sometimes people would stop him and ask for a picture with Latte and Duman, asking if it is safe for the cats to be on a moving bike.

Stressing that he did not make quite an effort to keep cats on the bike, Keleş said that they are accustomed to travel that way since they have been doing it from a very young age.

"I see our journey as a symbol for loving animals. It creates love for animals in some people who see us [like that]. This makes me happy," Keleş said.