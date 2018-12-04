Children with disabilities paraglide over the clouds

No disability is an obstacle for people who believe they can do anything. To prove that point, the Adana Aviation and Adrenalin Sports Club (AHAS) organized a paragliding event where 20 disabled children enjoyed floating among the clouds to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Organized yesterday with the sponsorship of Adana Metropolitan Municipality, the event took place at the Rüzgarlı Hill, which is one of the most popular paragliding spots in Adana. Children with disabilities took off with paragliding experts and had the best day of their lives.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), AHAS President Güner Akkaya said they aim to raise awareness to the fact that people with disabilities are capable of doing anything.

Explaining that this is the first time the children had a chance to fly, Akkaya said, "Given the proper environment and chance, people with disabilities can do everything. What we did here was to prove that. This year, we organized a total of five events for people with disabilities. It was a long and tiring day but the smiles on these children's faces was worth everything."