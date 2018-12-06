Retired plane turned into fun classroom for students

The classroom is a place where children learn about the things written in textbooks but also about life. It is a place where children solve problems in the arts and sciences, not only through reading and writing, but also experience.

A private school in İzmir has transformed a retired plane into a classroom, a computer lab where students can take lessons on software development and a library. The school renovated the plane after it had retired from flying for its students to create a fun and informative space to study.

Seeing the plane in the garden of their school the children got excited to discover the exterior and the interior of the plane, devoting their attention to every single detail.

While some students read books on sofas inside the plan, some played with toys in a playground that is also inside the plane.

Some students, on the other hand, were more interested in the cockpit where a flight simulator is installed for students who are interested in aviation.