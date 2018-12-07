Turkey ranks fifth with most active Instagram users

Turks love social media and apparently, they love Instagram the most. According to the Germany-based statistics portal, Statista, Turkey ranks fifth among countries with most Instagram users.

As of October 2018, there are 37 million active Instagram users in Turkey which equals 45 percent of the entire population.

With 121 million active Instagrammers, the U.S. ranks first and is followed by Brazil and India with 71 million and 64 million, respectively.

Indonesia, Russia, Japan, Iran, the U.K. and Mexico are the other countries that make up the top 10 in the list.