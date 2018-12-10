Sakarya's fragrant flowers hit world market

Murat Kılıç, an entrepreneur in Sakarya province, sells the "Şehr-i Sakarya" ("Sakarya the City") cologne, which he produces from the flowers growing in the city, including violets, lilies and pumpkin flowers, to five countries. Having inherited this profession from his grandfather, Kılıç produces 82 kinds of fragrances that appeal to every part of the society rather than classic colognes.

He started work to produce the scent of Sakarya and obtained the cologne "Şehr-i Sakarya" from the violets, pumpkin flowers and lilies growing in the city.

They export "Şehr-i Sakarya," and the colognes that they produce from olive leaf and quince flowers, to South Africa, the U.K., Germany, Portugal and the Netherlands. Thus, they both introduced Sakarya's scents to the world and contribute to the country's economy.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Kılıç said that they produce custom-made colognes for companies, stores and individual customers. Noting that they make products that will add value and introduce Sakarya to the world, he mentioned that these products receive demand from abroad as well. They aim to introduce cologne culture to the wider world.