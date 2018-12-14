National sportspeople hit the road to discover new talent

The Mardin Metropolitan Municipality has launched a talent hunt program in the form of a "mobile sports vehicle."

As part of the project, a van filled with sports gear travels to every town and village in the district to discover young talent.

A number of nationally known sportspeople and trainers from all branches of athletics travel with the van and observe the young talents. Sometimes the van even parks near groups of children playing football on the street.

Other than that, the trainers demonstrate the basic techniques of volleyball, football, basketball, badminton and kickboxing to the children and evaluate their progress. While the project aims to discover future athletes, it also helps children to develop a love for sports and encourages them to practice harder.

İbrahim Kartal, a first-time participant, said this was the first this kind of event took place in his village. "We had a very good time today. We played games with the trainers. I want to thank them for giving us this opportunity," he said.