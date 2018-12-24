Code-operated feeding machines spread across Turkey

Code-operated feeding machines, which were made with the support of the Vodafone Turkey Foundation, have been installed in İzmir, Ankara, Adana, Erzurum and Rize after being rolled out in six locations in Istanbul. A total 11 feeding machines have taken their places across the country.

All you have to do is tweet #BuMamaBenden (this food is from me) to feed stray animals with this code-operated machine. Vodafone Foundation President Hasan Süel said that children use coding, the language of the future, to find solutions to social problems.

"Our children developed the idea of a code-operated feeding machine, and we conducted the project. In the first stage, we installed the feeding machines in six points in Istanbul. Without delay, we opened up to Anatolia as well," he explained.