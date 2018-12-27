   
LIFE
CATEGORIES

Istanbul's historic train station holds New Year shopping festival

ANADOLU AGENCY
ISTANBUL
Published

As we count down to the New Year, it's time to celebrate the coming of 2019 with our family and loved ones.

If you love giving gifts on special days, it is the perfect time to wrap some gifts to show your love. For those who are yet to decide what to get for the loved ones on New Year's Eve, a shopping festival is currently being held at Istanbul's Sirkeci Train Station.

Inside the festival area, there are 30 stalls where you can find the perfect gifts for family and friends at a bargain. From local flavors to jewelry, clothes, cosmetics and souvenirs, the festival offers something for every taste.

The shopping festival is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Dec. 31.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Life As climate change has begun to affect our planet more visibly than...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS