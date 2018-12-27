Waste transformed into flowers with greenhouse powered by recycling

The "Zero Waste" project which was initiated by first lady Emine Erdoğan continues at full speed. The Solid Waste Recycling and Energy Production Facility in Eskişehir uses the energy produced after recycling to power a green house.

The facility, which cost TL 70 million ($13.23 million) and was inaugurated in last June, can cover the energy needs of 95,000 houses when it is working at full capacity.

A greenhouse covering 2,000 square meters, which was built inside the facility, uses the energy to grow flowers which are later planted all over the city.

In recent years, Turkey has started to prioritize waste management over concerns about rising environmental damage, with municipalities responsible for garbage collection upgrading their waste management systems. The country also looks to curb food waste, particularly in the form of 12 million loaves of bread every day.

The goal of the project is to apply zero waste practices everywhere in the country, in both the public and private sectors, from hospitals to shopping malls, by 2023, which is the centenary of the foundation of the Republic of Turkey.