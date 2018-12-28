Polar bear club dives into cold water to help stray cats and dogs

Polar bears watch out - you have competition.

Local Turks and expat Brits both braved freezing water Wednesday to benefit the stray animals of Turkey as the mercury falls.

To raise money for stray dogs and cats in the Aegean province of Aydın, nearly 30 animal lovers took the plunge into icy cold water on Boxing Day, the traditional British holiday falling just after Christmas.

Under the watchful eye of 200 spectators at Altınkum beach, the volunteers tolerated the cold for a half-hour, some with the help of splashy costume cover-ups.

Ali Karahalli, a local veterinarian, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they didn't mind the cold water and even had fun while braving the end-of-year seas.

He added that donations raised by the brave bathers would help keep animals at the Didim Street Animal Shelter well fed and in good health.