Philanthropist in Ankara offers hot soup, tea to the homeless

A carpenter in Ankara, Osman Kaplan, knows what it means to be left outside alone in the cold. To ease the minds of the homeless, keep their bellies full and offer them the warmth of the heart, Kaplan has been distributing hot soup to the homeless who have been living inside an open market area for the last six months.

People reach out to the volunteer philanthropist and support him financially and spiritually to keep his work going.

Kaplan started to distribute soup to the homeless with his own means twice a week. Now, with the help of other volunteers, Kaplan is able to distribute food to the homeless of Ankara seven days a week.

The homeless gather around a fire around 5 p.m. and drink hot soup and a cup of hot tea brought by Kaplan. The philanthropist also helps people outside Ankara by calling people living in other provinces to help on social media. Kaplan helps in other provinces with the groups he organizes in different provinces. Kaplan is backed by no charity foundations and works alone and with the help of other volunteers, especially university students.