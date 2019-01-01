Start the new year refreshed

Today is the beginning of a new year. There are various things you can do to get away from the stress of the past year and renew yourself. You can pamper yourself in the spas of luxury hotels, purify your body in detox centers or plan a healthy life program for yourself for 2019. Here are a few suggestions for you to welcome the new year refreshed.

Our first stop is the St. Regis Istanbul Hotel in Nişantaşı. The Iridium spa in the hotel offers guests an exceptional experience. The spa dates back 80 years to the opening of the Iridium Room in New York. The relaxation areas of the spa are quite enjoyable. The lounge area with its fireplace offers a unique, relaxing atmosphere. The design of the dressing rooms is quite amazing. I loved the design of the wood lockers. The copper details on the walls of the corridors show how refined the workmanship of the interior architecture is. The quality of the bathrobes and the organic oils are also signs of a quality spa environment. The facility has seven therapy suites, a sauna and a steam room as well as an indoor pool.





On the edge of the Bosporus, Grand Tarabya Hotel offers a spa experience with a unique sea view.

There are many different types of therapies, and they are as impressive as the Iridium's environment. Developed in India 2,000 years ago and based on the Ayurveda principles, the Sundari Ayurveda therapy is one of the most interesting therapies. Abhyanga by Sundari massage, which refreshes the flow in the body by stimulating vital life energy, the mineral stone massage and the deep muscle massage that relieves muscle pain are some of the wonderful massages being offered. Iridium's signature massage, which uses different techniques such as reflexology, shiatsu and Indian head massage, is among the most effective massages at the spa.

Another suggestion is the Grand Tarabya Hotel. At the edge of the Bosporus, the hotel offers a spa experience with a unique sea view. With a rich history, the hotel offers you a magical atmosphere. The VIP rooms of the spa are especially amazing. The rooms with their own private Jacuzzi, sauna and relaxation areas make you feel like royalty. You can rent a few rooms and organize special events by joining the rooms' common areas. The most interesting offering is the hot sand massage. This massage is given as you lie on a bed full of sand and is quite healthy and relaxing. Besides the sand massage, hot stone massage is another excellent option. The most impressive part of the spa area in the Grand Tarabya is the Turkish hamam. Unlike those in other hotels, the hamam here has a rather traditional look. The architecture of the bathhouse, run by the same family for three generations, is simply magnificent. Considering the size of the bath and the services provided, I can say that it is one of the best hotel hamams in the city. After leaving the area, you can also enjoy the indoor pool. Be sure to look up and check out the chandeliers designed like jellyfish above the pool.





The Iridium spa in St. Regis Istanbul Hotel offers guests an exceptional experience.

Another way to renew yourself in the new year, of course, is a detox. One of the best in this regard is undoubtedly LifeCo center in Turkey. Having Bodrum and Antalya branches in Turkey, the LifeCo brand also has a clinic in Phuket. It is a health brand that Turkey should be proud of. A branch in the United Arab Emirates will be opening soon. With its minimalist designs, organic products, high-tech clinics and peaceful environment, LifeCo offers you many alternatives to start the new year purified.

Not only are there detox programs available in the centers, but also many treatments and therapies for health issues, such as weight loss therapies, diabetes programs, liver therapy and stem cell programs. In addition, there are also very specific tests you can take under the supervision of doctors. Medical tests such as omega-3 tests, food intolerance testing and metabolism testing can also be taken. The customers of LifeCo, there are many famous names from the business and art world, and it is also quite popular abroad. I recommend you stop by as soon as possible. Have a wonderful new year free of negative energy and away from stress.