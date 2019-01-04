Award-winning Turkish educator to address European Parliament

Dilek Livaneli, who was chosen one of the top 50 teachers in the world by the Varkey GEMS Global Teacher Prize Committee in 2014, has been invited to the European Parliament to give a speech. Livaneli was also chosen "the best teacher of the year" in Turkey in 2012.





Livaneli, who was the first Turkish teacher to receive the honor, works as a teacher at the Kumköy Elementary School in Samsun's Çarşamba district.

As a teacher working with underprivileged children, Livaneli has been working to improve the conditions of village schools and offer the best possible education to children, regardless of their backgrounds. She worked voluntarily for years and continues to work in projects in and outside Turkey.

Livaneli will speak at the European Parliament as part an event titled "Faces of Civil Society Actors in Turkey," which will take place between Jan. 8 and Jan. 10. During the event, Livaneli's works will also be displayed on video screens for view.

Speaking to the press, Livaneli said: "As a teacher, I have been working for years like a one-man NGO [nongovernmental organization]. I wanted to give something to children out of nothing. I am honored to be invited to such an important event. I am happy to share my story. I hope I can do justice to the values of my country and represent Turkey in the best way possible."