New Zealand’s ‘Swim Reaper’ warns careless beach-goers on Instagram

A public project initiated two years ago by New Zealand's government is continuing to draw attention to the drowning of more than a hundred of people every year at the country's beaches.
Launched in December 2016, the Instagram account was created by the island's officials under the name "iamtheswimreaper," a play on the iconic "Grim Reaper."
The project aims especially to reach young people through the sarcastic approach, in order to draw attention to the dangers of careless at the beach and drunk swimming.
"Lookin to reap some peeps this summer," the Swim Reaper says in its bio on Instagram.
THE SWIM REAPER'S SUMMER ESSENTIALS #5: The Deathjacket™ - You know what your average lifejacket is missing? Space for your booze. Well, my Deathjacket holds eight cans. Your move, Lifejacket… Your move. - - - - - - #theswimreaperssummeressentials #summeressentials #deathjacket
Government officials have said they are satisfied with the feedback they have received so far.