Strays fed, rehabilitated, adopted by animal loving municipality

Finding food is one of the hardest things that stray animals have to face every day, so aiming to make life a little easier for our four-legged friends, Antalya Metropolitan Municipality distributes 70 tons of cat and dog food around the city.

According to information released from the municipality, 70 tons of food is distributed to automatic animal food dispensers that are located around the city.

The municipality also offers free health care and rehabilitation to stray animals. In the last five years, 25,155 stray cats and dogs have been given medical care. Almost 2,000 strays have been adopted by animal lovers via the social media page of the municipality.