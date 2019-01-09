US celebrity Lindsay Lohan confirms plans to buy private island

Lindsay Lohan says she was stopped for wearing a headscarf in London’s Heathrow airport

Lindsay Lohan presents Erdoğan and first lady with 'World is bigger than 5' badges

American actress Lindsay Lohan confirmed Tuesday her plans to purchase her own private island, in addition to her two Greek island resorts.

Lohan was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," where she answered the rumors about what Fallon called "Lindsay Lohan Island."

"There will eventually be an island. That is fact. But I'll have to come back and talk about that," she said.

"One thing at a time," she laughed.

In May 2018, Lohan opened the Lohan Beach House Mykonos on the Greek island of Mykonos, followed by the Lohan Beach House Rhodes on Ialisos Beach, Rhodes.

The 32-year-old actress will star in her own MTV reality show called "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," debuting Wednesday, that gives an inside look at her Mykonos Beach House as she seeks to establish her own brand.

Lohan said earlier this year that she had been negotiating designs for an island off the shores of Dubai's artificial The Worlds Island.

In September, Lohan posted a picture on her Twitter account showing the original project's design with the hashtags "Lindsayland" and "LohanIsland." She later deleted the post.