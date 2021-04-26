Daily Sabah logo

World commemorates Anzac Day

by agencies Apr 26, 2021 11:57 am +03 +03:00

A poppy is pegged on a wall bearing the World War I dead soldiers' names at the Australian War Memorial in the northern French city of Villers-Bretonneux during Anzac Day marking 101 years since Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers landed in Gallipoli during World War I, and were deployed to the Western Front, where they played an important role in the 1916 Battle of the Somme.

(AFP Photo)

Veterans participate in the Anzac Day march to the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia, April 25, 2021.

(AFP Photo)

Britain's Princess Anne lays a wreath during a Dawn Service at the Australian war memorial to commemorate Anzac Day, in London, Britain, April 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Turkish honor guards take part in a ceremony at the Chunuk Bair New Zealand Memorial to mark the 106th anniversary of the World War I battle of Gallipoli amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Çanakkale, Turkey, April 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

People hold a flag of New Zealand as they are photographed following the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach in Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the Anzacs (the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey, early Sunday, April 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

The Australian National Memorial stands in Villers-Bretonneux, northern France, Anzac Day, April 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Australian High Commissioner George Brandis (L) and New Zealand High Commissioner Bede Corry pay their respects after placing wreaths by the British grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey to commemorate Anzac Day in London, Britain, April 25, 2021.

(Reuters Photo)

Dignitaries and military personnel attend the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach on Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, April 25, 2021.

(AP Photo)

Pipe band members prepare to march in the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia.

(AP Photo)

War veterans are seen marching during the Anzac Day parade through the Brisbane CBD, Australia.

(Reuters Photo)

Turkish soldiers march in front of the Chunuk Bair Memorial, one of four memorials erected to commemorate New Zealand soldiers who died on the Gallipoli peninsula and whose graves are not known, in Çanakkale, Turkey.

(AP Photo)

A New Zealand soldier stands outside the Menin Gate, to observe COVID-19 regulations, during an Anzac Day ceremony in Ypres, Belgium.

(AP Photo)

A member of the Australian defense force is seen playing the last post on his bugle on the steps of the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne, Australia.

(Getty Images)

Members of Haka for Life and Maori leaders welcome dignitaries during an Anzac day service at Redfern in Sydney, Australia.

(Getty Images)

A marching band makes their way down Elizabeth Street during the Anzac Day parade in Sydney, Australia.

(Getty Images)

