World commemorates Anzac Day

A poppy is pegged on a wall bearing the World War I dead soldiers' names at the Australian War Memorial in the northern French city of Villers-Bretonneux during Anzac Day marking 101 years since Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers landed in Gallipoli during World War I, and were deployed to the Western Front, where they played an important role in the 1916 Battle of the Somme.
Turkish honor guards take part in a ceremony at the Chunuk Bair New Zealand Memorial to mark the 106th anniversary of the World War I battle of Gallipoli amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Çanakkale, Turkey, April 25, 2021.
People hold a flag of New Zealand as they are photographed following the dawn service ceremony at the Anzac Cove beach in Gallipoli peninsula, the site of the World War I landing of the Anzacs (the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on April 25, 1915, in Çanakkale, Turkey, early Sunday, April 25, 2021.
