Recycled thermal water gives life to greenhouse flowers

It is a rare sight to see flowers blooming on cold winter days. For flowers to grow off-season, greenhouses must be heated with various techniques. Instead of using common methods, Afyonkarahisar Municipality is recycling thermal water that flows through the city to heat greenhouses.

Thermal water used at hot spring facilities and in residential heating is transferred to the greenhouses and used to warm them up in the winter.

Currently, the municipality grows some 150,000 flowers in its greenhouses, using some of the latest technology. Apart from flowers, the municipality also uses the recycled thermal water to grow tomatoes and various other vegetables.

The thermal water-powered greenhouses have been in use for three seasons now and the municipality hands out some of the flowers to local people on special days and festivals, for free.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Sandıklı Municipality Mayor Öustafa Çöl said it is good to reuse the thermal water. Thanks to the flowers produced in greenhouses, the city turns into a huge flower garden every season. He also said they are planning to increase the production in the upcoming seasons.