25th Istanbul Stationery Office Fair begins next month

The 25th Istanbul Stationery Office Fair will be held at TÜYAP between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

This is the third time the fair will be held with the support of the All Stationary Association (TÜKİD).

TÜKİD Chairman Vecdet F. Şendil said the fair has become one of the most valuable events for Turkey's stationary industry and gained international recognition.

"We have already leased a 13,000-square meter area. There is a broad demand for participation, from Sudan to China. The demand reveals that our relations with the African and Eastern European markets have improved significantly. Our expectation for this year's fair is to host about 20,000 professionals from Turkey and abroad," said Şendil.

Free accommodation

The organizers offered free accommodation for approximately 1,500 retailers, who joined the fair from different parts of Anatolia in 2018 for up to three nights.

Şendil said that number, as well as the variety of accommodation, will increase this year. He added that another innovation introduced this year will strengthen the growth of trends. "This year, we will showcase both new products and products that are trendy. Our main goal is to properly show the participants' ability to catch trends at a more affordable cost and produce new products. Participants, and small-scale retailers in particular, can attend our 'Retail Training Program,' which we hope will inspire them. We will also organize a competition. We are focusing on inspiring the participants," said Şendil.