Pigeon hotel gives 5-star treatment to winged masters of sky

The love of pigeons is an interesting thing. Some people devote their lives to these birds and share what they have, even though they may not have much. For these people, pigeons are more than birds: they are a miracle of nature, intelligent beasts and their life companions.

In Turkey, pigeon breeding is a hobby for a great number of people. These people buy and sell these birds for unbelievable amounts of money and open their wallets to make them comfortable.

With this thought in mind an entrepreneur opened a "Pigeon Hotel," in Diyarbakır where many pigeon enthusiasts reside.

Founded in 2014, the Pigeon Hotel offers the most comfortable conditions for pigeons and due to excessive demand, the hotel owner had to add a new block to accommodate more pigeons.

Currently the hotel hosts around 4,000 pigeons whose price tags vary between TL 1,000 and TL 100,000. The hotel features 100 rooms and the monthly accommodation costs between TL 500 and TL 750. The pigeons are also protected by video cameras 24/7.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Eser Şehir, who is a pigeon enthusiast, said he began pigeon breeding at a very early age and now he owns 60. "When I heard there is a pigeon hotel, I immediately booked two of their rooms. I designed the interior myself in order to offer my pigeons the best accommodation."