SMS outdated with online messaging services, faster internet

We all remember the days when an SMS (short messaging service) was the only way to communicate via texting on mobile phones, but with the widespread use of mobile internet and online messaging services, it seems like the heyday of the SMS has long gone.

According to the data provided by one of one of Turkey's biggest GSM service, the total number of SMS messages sent and received decreased by 64 percent in the last five years. With the coming of 4.5G technology in 2016, which increased internet speed, the use of mobile internet per person increased three times over. Hence, with the internet traffic grew on mobile phones, people started to prefer online messaging systems over the SMS.

It seems like sending an SMS to a friend is nothing but nostalgia in 2019.