Paintings by Hitler go unsold at German auction

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BERLIN
Published
A picture taken on February 8, 2019 at the Weidler auction house in the southern German city of Nuremberg shows a wicker armchair, bearing a swastika, a vase and watercolours which are presumed to have belonged to Hitler (AFP Photo)
Five watercolors attributed to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler from his early days as a struggling artist have failed to sell at auction in the southern German city of Nuremberg, possibly over fears they could be fakes.

The Nuremberger Nachrichten newspaper reported Sunday that no bids were received on the paintings, which had starting prices of between 19,000 euros ($21,500) and 45,000 euros ($50,900).

Three days before Saturday's auction, prosecutors seized 63 other paintings attributed to Hitler from the auction house to investigate allegations they were fakes.

In Berlin last month, prosecutors seized three other Hitler watercolors after receiving a complaint questioning their authenticity.

As a young man, Hitler is thought to have painted some 2,000 pictures as he unsuccessfully struggled to succeed as an artist in Vienna before World War I.

